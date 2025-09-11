LOGIN
9/11 Mastermind In US Custody, But Trial Yet To Begin. Why Is America Still Divided?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 16:37 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 16:37 IST
U.S. Remembers 9/11: Twenty-four years later, Americans commemorate the nearly 3,000 victims of 9/11. The September 11, 2001 attacks, involving four coordinated hijackings, reshaped U.S. history.

