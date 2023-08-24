$7.5 billion IMF package for Argentina

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
In a major relief for the economically struggling Argentina, the international monetary fund has approved a 7.5 billion dollar package to the South American nation. the package is a part of a re-financed 44 billion dollar program that has endured months of negotiations amid political uncertainty and wrangling over economic policy.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos