74th World Health Assembly: WHO chief calls for 'ground up' health security approach

May 24, 2021, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The World Health Organization’s (WHOs) decision-making body, World Health Assembly (WHA) met for its 74th session on May 24 including delegations from all UN health agency’s member states. WION brings you what has happened so far in the session.
Read in App