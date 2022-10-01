73rd Chinese National Day: Flag hoisted at Tiananmen Square

Published: Oct 01, 2022, 10:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
China is celebrating its 73rd National Day. It marks the establishment of the People's Republic of China which was founded in 1949. Thousands of people were seen at Tiananmen Square in Beijing to attend the flag hoisting ceremony.
