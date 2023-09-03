70,000 'Burning Man' festival revelers stranded in Nevada after rainstorm turns the site into mud

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
Tens of thousands of revelers attending the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert have been asked to shelter in place and conserve food and water on Saturday after a rainstorm turned the site into mud.

