700 Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, says Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
More than 700 Palestinians were killed overnight by Israeli air strikes, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said on Tuesday, the highest 24-hour death toll in Israel's two-week-old "total siege", as pressure grew for aid to be allowed into the enclave unimpeded.

