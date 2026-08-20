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69% of Americans say Trump's business interests influence his decisions: poll

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 19:31 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 19:31 IST
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals most Americans, 63%, believe Trump and his family have inappropriately profited from cryptocurrency since his return to power, with 69% saying his private business interests influence his presidential decisions. Even half of Republicans agree his business ties sway his choices. The four-day poll surveyed 1,166 US adults between August 14-17. Trump earned over $1.4 billion last year from crypto ventures like World Liberty Financial and his meme coin. The White House denies any conflicts of interest, saying his investments are independently managed.

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