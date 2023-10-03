5G drives India`s internet speed ranking up 72 places, ahead of many G20 countries

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
India has made massive growth in the global mobile download speed, making it into the top 50 of Oookla Speedtest Global Index list. India moves 72 places up in the list, clinching the 47th spot in the index, leaving behind many G20 countries.

