Pakistan is hosting a ICC tournament for the first time since the horrors of the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan Cricket team. The Champions trophy is underway but this is not just any tournament, this is there chance to restore the faith of global audience in Pakistan as a reliable hosts. Wion's Nikhil Mathur and VIdur Kathuria break down the significance of Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy and why it’s crucial for the country to deliver a successful event.