48-hour Ultimatum Vanishes; Diplomacy Reappears

Sirens wail over Tel Aviv and Tehran as the eighth day of the Iran-Israel war dawns with fire and fury. The world holds its breath: missiles streak through the night, hospitals burn, and nuclear sites smoulder. Yet, just as the region teeters on the edge, Trump’s tone shifts. After weeks of sabre-rattling and military posturing, the White House announces a pause. Trump, once the architect of “maximum pressure,” now signals that “the time has come for diplomacy with Iran.”