A delegation of 40 Rohingyas from the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar reaches Bhashan Char. The Rohingya leaders of the delegation will see with their own eyes what kind of facilities have been built in Bhashan Char or does the island looks like for living? Sources say the delegation included about 40 Rohingya leaders selected from each camp. They are scheduled to return to the Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp from Bhashan Char on September 8.