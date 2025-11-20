/3I/ATLAS: NASA Releases Close-Up Pictures of Interstellar Comet

3I/ATLAS: NASA has released close-up images of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, captured by multiple spacecraft and telescopes across the solar system. The comet, first discovered in July 2025 by the NASA-funded ATLAS telescope in Chile, passed within 19 million miles of Mars in early October, allowing spacecraft like MAVEN and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter to take detailed close-up images. Additional observations from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, James Webb Space Telescope, and heliophysics missions have helped scientists study the comet’s dust, gas composition, and tail.