Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 19, 2025, 21:59 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 21:59 IST
3I/Atlas: Fastest interstellar object found
A massive Interstellar object, now named 3I/ATLAS, has entered our Solar System at a staggering speed of 133,200 mph. Detected on July 1, 2025, by NASA's atlas system, it’s the third-ever confirmed interstellar visitor after ‘OUMUAMUA' and '2I/BORISOV'. Researchers say 3I/ATLAS may be older than the Sun and could be a Comet formed in another Star System. It will pass near Mars and pose no threat to earth, but global telescopes and probes are now locked on it.

