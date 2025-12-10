/3I/ATLAS Comet Spins Faster Than Possible: Cosmic Mystery Sends NASA Scrambling

The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, discovered in July 2025, is spinning at a rate that defies current scientific understanding, prompting NASA and global observatories to intensify their study of this cosmic visitor. As the third confirmed interstellar object to pass through our solar system, 3I/ATLAS has already revealed unexpected behaviors, including rapid spinning and unusually high water loss, forcing scientists to reconsider long-held theories about comet formation and stability.