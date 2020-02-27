LIVE TV
38 kg piece of young amber found in fisherman's net sold at auction
Feb 27, 2020, 09.15 PM(IST)
A piece of young amber - known as copal - weighing no less than 38,450 kilos and caught in the net by a fisherman, was sold at an auction in Copenhagen on Wednesday (February 26).