Iraqi mourners held a funeral procession for militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 7, who was killed by U.S. air strike at Baghdad airport. A stampede erupted at the funeral procession, killing 35 people and injuring 48 others. According to the report the stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassim Suleimani.