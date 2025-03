The US Fishing industry, valued at 320 billion dollars, is facing disruption due to a 60-day regulatory freeze imposed by the Trump administration. The freeze has delayed key management decisions by the national oceanic and atmospheric administration, which oversees 45 fisheries under federal law. With regulatory processes stalled, confusion has spread across the industry, delaying the start of the fishing season for key species like cod, haddock, and flounder on the east coast.