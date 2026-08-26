/3,400 lipstick kisses on car! Gwalior police slap ₹5,500 challan after viral stunt

A viral social media stunt in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has landed a car owner in trouble with the traffic police. A white Maruti Swift was covered with nearly 3,400 lipstick kiss marks by a young woman as part of an online trend, with the process reportedly taking several hours. Videos of the "kissing car" cruising through Gwalior streets quickly went viral, drawing millions of views online. However, the unusual makeover also caught the attention of authorities. After tracing the vehicle, Gwalior Traffic Police issued a ₹5,500 challan, citing violations linked to the vehicle's appearance and road safety concerns.