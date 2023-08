A military coup took place on July 26th in Niger. The military took power and Niger’s president Mohamed Bazoum, who was a staunch ally of the West was ousted. While the west is aghast - not everyone is hostile to the coup in Niger. Amid a rising Russia sentiment in the region, Junta led Burkina Faso and Mali have declared that any foreign military intervention in Niger against coup leaders would be considered a declaration of war against them, too.