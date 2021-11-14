26 bodies of Naxals recovered from Gadchiroli

Nov 14, 2021, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
As many as 26 bodies of Naxals of CPI (Maoist) have been recovered from the forest area of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra following an encounter of C-60 elite force of Maharashtra police with Naxals on Sunday.
Read in App