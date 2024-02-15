2.4 tonnes of cocaine seized & 30 arrested in joint operation

Once considered a bastion of peace in Latin America, Ecuador has been plunged into crisis in the last five years after the unchecked, mushrooming influence of transnational Narco-gangs, who use its ports to ship cocaine to the United States and Europe. The newly elected President, Daniel Noboa, has declared war on these narco-gangs. In a major, morale-boosting success, on the 6th of February, police in Ecuador and Spain carried out a joint operation which led to the seizure of almost 2.4 tonnes of cocaine and the arrest of 30 people. More importantly, the operation led to the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization being led by an Albanian. Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.