2296 officials to attend the CPC Congress, Xi Jinping expected to get an unprecedented third term

Published: Oct 15, 2022, 03:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Communist Party of China will be holding its once in five years National Congress tomorrow. The president of the world's second largest economy Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third five-year term as the head of the government.
Read in App