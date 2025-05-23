Published: May 23, 2025, 10:04 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 10:04 IST
Videos May 23, 2025, 10:04 IST
2025KF: The space rock that nearly hit us | Are we ready for the next big asteroid
Are we living in a world of false comfort? We trust our technology, our satellites, our telescopes. We believe they can help us see every threat that is coming at our earth. But yesterday a cosmic bullet whiz passed our planet and almost no one and none of our telescopes had seen it coming. Here's report for more on this.