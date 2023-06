Lexus pulled the wraps off two three-row luxury SUVs on the same day, the 2024 GX and the all-new TX. The GX is a global product and continues the legacy of the two generations that came before. And the TX is not only all-new but developed from the ground up specifically for the American market. While the GX is a body-on-frame SUV that competes with the Land Rover Defender, the TX is a unibody soft-roader SUV. Here's a look.