2024 General Elections: Not necessary for I.N.D.I.A bloc to announce PM face, says Sharad Pawar

As the 2024 General Elections are nearing, the opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A bloc, is having many faces for the PM candidate. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's pitch for Prime Ministership. I.N.D.I.A alliance's Mamata Banerjee & Arvind Kejriwal pitch for Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge. Watch the video to get more insights!