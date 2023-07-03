2023 TVS Young Media Racer Program: We race an Apache RTR 200

Recently, Indian two-wheeler maker, TVS, invited us to participate in their Young Media Racer Programme or YMRP. Now in its 7th edition, YMRP is the brand’s effort in motorsport to give India’s young automotive journalists a chance to put their passion and knowledge of motorcycles, and riding skills to the ultimate test – by going racing on the country's premier racetracks. In this first of a two-part series, we race at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore aboard a race-modified TVS Apache RTR 200, competing for the silverware against 15 other riders.