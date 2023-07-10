2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled for the Indian market

Kia has taken the wraps off the facelifted version of its Seltos for the Indian market. The updated crossover gets slightly revised styling, a new interior, an enhanced list of features, including Level-2 ADAS, and a new & more powerful engine option. The 2023 Kia Seltos will be launched in the Indian market later this month. It is expected to be priced competitively and will continue to slug it out in the market against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Honda Elevate.