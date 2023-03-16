2023 Hyundai Kona Crossover Revealed: It's Bigger and Better than Before | WION Pitstop

In a digital world premiere, Hyundai pulled the wraps off the all-new second-generation Kona crossover. Touted as one of the most versatile B-segment offerings from the Korean carmaker, the updated Kona is available as a pure EV, an electric hybrid and a petrol-engine-powered model. And this time, Hyundai is also offering exciting N Line versions with all powertrain options. Here's a look at what all the new Kona has to offer.