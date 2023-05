Since its debut, the Audi Q3 has been a well-rounded product, especially in terms of practicality and performance. However, to add some flair and pizzazz to it, Audi launched the Q3 Sportback, which features a coupé-like sloping roofline and enhanced visuals. But do these changes really add to the Q3's overall appeal, or is the Sportback simply meant to hoodwink regular Q3 buyers? Find out in our drive report.