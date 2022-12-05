2022 Mercedes-Benz C300d (C-Class Diesel) review

Mercedes-Benz has launched its all-new sixth-generation C-Class sedan in India with 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel options, and both these engines have the 48-volt Hybrid system. What makes the C300d special among all the non-AMG C-Class variants is its performance as it has the highest amount of power and torque available on the tap. Moreover, it is available with an AMG-inspired body kit for a more aggressive look. But how does it actually feels to drive? That's what we are exploring in this drive report.