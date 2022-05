Defending Champion Novak Djokovic takes on record 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the Men's Singles quarter-finals of the French Open today. The two all-time greats are meeting for the 59th time and the first time since Djokovic beat Nadal in the 2021 semi-finals. The former coach of the Indian Davis Cup and Fed Cup teams Enrico Piperno previews the marquee clash with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo