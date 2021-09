The 2021 Apache RR 310 has been launched in India, and TVS has introduced a new, industry-first, factory built-to-order (BTO) system, where customers can specify their RR 310 as per their needs and requirements. The BTO offers some customisation packages for the RR 310, including a Race Kit and Dynamic Kit. So, what do these packages include and how they will change your riding experience? That's what we are going to tell you in this video.