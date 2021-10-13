2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS review

The Triumph Speed Triple has always been that one complete supernaked, loved by rides from different genres. Be it street riding, freestyle or track riding, the Speed Triple has proved its metal in all these areas of motorcycling. Now, there is an all-new Speed Triple 1200 RS that claims to raise the standards even higher. It has got a new styling, bigger engine, advanced technology and most importantly, the same Speed Triple DNA. We got to spend a few days with the 2021 Speed Triple RS and here is what we think about the new model.