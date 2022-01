Tehran marked the second anniversary of the killing of the country's commander Qasem Soleimani. In Baghdad, thousands of pro-Iranian supporters took to the streets to slam the US govt for the killing of the Iranian commander Soleimani. Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International airport in Iraq. Soleimani along with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were among those killed in addition to other commanders.