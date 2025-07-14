LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /17 Chinese Military Aircraft, 8 Naval Vessels Detected Around Taiwan
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 20:29 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 20:29 IST
17 Chinese Military Aircraft, 8 Naval Vessels Detected Around Taiwan
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 20:29 IST

17 Chinese Military Aircraft, 8 Naval Vessels Detected Around Taiwan

Taiwan has reported heightened Chinese incursions around its territory. Seventeen Chinese military aircraft were detected operating around Taiwan, according to its Ministry of Defense.

Trending Topics

trending videos