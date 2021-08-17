127 people, including 9 Indians, land in Kathmandu from Afghanistan

Aug 17, 2021, 08:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A total of 127 people landed in Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu on Tuesday from Afghanistan including 118 Nepalis and nine Indians. All evacuees have been taken to an isolation center in Kathmandu.
