LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 20, 2025, 13:49 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 13:49 IST
12 Nabbed In India's Espionage Crackdown | Youtuber, Smugglers, Students Part Of Network
Videos May 20, 2025, 13:49 IST

12 Nabbed In India's Espionage Crackdown | Youtuber, Smugglers, Students Part Of Network

Three more individuals have been arrested in India for allegedly spying for Pakistan, bringing the total number of arrests in the ongoing espionage case to 11.

Trending Topics

trending videos