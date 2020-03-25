LIVE TV
11 dead in terror attack on Gurudwara in Kabul: Haqqani network behind the attack
Mar 25, 2020, 03.00 PM(IST)
A major armed attack took place on a gurudwara in Kabul today. The Afghan government has blamed the Haqqani network for the attack. It said that the Indian mission in Kabul was their target. Watch report: