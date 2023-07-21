100 million tourists to visit Saudi Arabia by 2030 | Alhasan Aldabbagh speaks to WION
As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is undergoing a major transformation. To diversify its economy Saudi Arabia now seeks to position itself as one of the most happening tourist destinations in the world. By 2030, Saudi Arabia wants to attract 100 million tourists. So, what changes has Saudi Arabia brought in? Alhasan Aldabbagh, President – APAC, Saudi Tourism Authority sat down with Mohammed Saleh for an exclusive chat.