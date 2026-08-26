/10 Years Of UPI: From India’s Streets To The World

India's Unified Payments Interface, better known as UPI, has completed a decade of transforming the way people pay. What began as a domestic digital payments platform has grown into one of the world's largest real-time payment networks, processing billions of transactions every month. From roadside vendors and small businesses to international partnerships, UPI has reshaped India's financial ecosystem and become a global benchmark for digital payments. As UPI turns 10, this report explores its remarkable journey, the numbers behind its success and how India's fintech innovation is influencing payment systems worldwide.