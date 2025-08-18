/ Zelensky calls for tri-lateral meeting | U.S-Ukraine talks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced she will join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a key meeting with Donald Trump at the White House. This coordinated move, also involving other top EU leaders, aims to show a united European front and support for Ukraine amid concerns that Trump may push for a peace deal on Russia's terms. The summit follows a tense February meeting between Zelensky and Trump, where the Ukrainian president faced intense pressure. With the war still raging and global attention focused on US-Russia relations, Monday’s meeting could shape the future of the Ukraine conflict and redefine Europe's role in peace negotiations.