/ Ukraine Businesses Battle Blackouts & War

Published: Feb 09, 2026, 10:51 IST | Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 10:51 IST
Ukraine’s businesses and citizens are struggling to function as repeated Russian attacks on the country’s energy grid trigger widespread power outages during one of the coldest winters of the war. Factories, shops, and homes face severe disruptions, while authorities work to restore electricity and maintain essential services. The attacks highlight the ongoing humanitarian and economic impact of the conflict, affecting millions of Ukrainians.