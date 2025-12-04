LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • / Trump Rolls Back Biden-era Fuel Standards

Trump Rolls Back Biden-era Fuel Standards

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 10:50 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 10:50 IST
Trump Rolls Back Biden-era Fuel Standards
President Donald Trump has announced a major reversal of Joe Biden’s fuel-economy rules, a move he says will cut car prices for Americans.

Trending Topics

trending videos