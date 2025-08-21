/'Peace Broker' Trump Wages War on Venezuela | GRAVITAS

#GRAVITAS | On Tuesday, Trump said that a Ukraine peace deal is likely to boost his chances of getting to heaven. To drive this point home, Trump presented himself as 'peacemaker-in-chief' in front of European leaders he hosted at the White House, projecting his portrait of putting up a fight. But while on one hand, Trump seems to be chasing afterlife plans by looking to stop one war, in another part of the world, he is poised to wage another one.. in Venezuela. Watch this video to find out more.