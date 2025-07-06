LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • / Iran's supreme leader makes first public appearance since war, people chant in support
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 22:00 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 22:00 IST
Iran's supreme leader makes first public appearance since war, people chant in support
Videos Jul 06, 2025, 22:00 IST

Iran's supreme leader makes first public appearance since war, people chant in support

Iran’s Supreme Leader made his first public appearance since the outbreak of the war, drawing large crowds who chanted slogans in his support.

Trending Topics

trending videos