Iran activates air defence systems after Israel claims striking Iran's missile facility
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 15, 2025, 24:56 IST
| Updated:
Jun 15, 2025, 24:56 IST
Videos
Jun 15, 2025, 24:56 IST
Iran activates air defence systems after Israel claims striking Iran's missile facility
Iran has activated its air defense systems according to the Iranian media following an Israeli strike on a key underground missile facility. Watch to know more on this!
Trending Topics
israel
iran
wion
