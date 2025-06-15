/ Iran activates air defence systems after Israel claims striking Iran's missile facility

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 24:56 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 24:56 IST
Videos Jun 15, 2025, 24:56 IST

Iran has activated its air defense systems according to the Iranian media following an Israeli strike on a key underground missile facility. Watch to know more on this!

