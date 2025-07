Donald Trump Mocks BRICS; Reiterates 10% Tariff Threat To Protect US Dollar

US President Donald Trump has renewed his tariff threats against BRICS, warning the bloc would “end quickly” if it gains real power. He vowed harsh penalties—including 100% tariffs—for nations aligning with BRICS policies or challenging the US dollar. Tensions rise as BRICS expands and pushes to counter Western influence.