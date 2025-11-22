LOGIN
'Dawson's Creek' Star Auctions Items to Fund Cancer Fight

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 13:23 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 13:23 IST
Celebrated actor James Van Der Beek has decided to part ways with his collection of cinema memorabilia to arrange funds for his stage 3 colorectal cancer treatment.

