LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • / Dalai Lama Turns 90: How His Successor Will Be Chosen And Why It Matters
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 09:30 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 09:30 IST
Dalai Lama Turns 90: How His Successor Will Be Chosen And Why It Matters
Videos Jul 01, 2025, 09:30 IST

Dalai Lama Turns 90: How His Successor Will Be Chosen And Why It Matters

The Dalai Lama will address a major three-day gathering of Buddhist religious figures this week ahead of his 90th birthday, as his followers wait for the Tibetan spiritual leader to share details about his succession in a move that could irk China. Beijing views the Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, as a separatist and says it will choose his successor. The Dalai Lama has said his successor will be born outside China and urged his followers to reject anyone chosen by Beijing.

Trending Topics

trending videos