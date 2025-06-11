LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • / China Provokes Taiwan With 43 Aircraft, 6 Naval Vessels
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 22:51 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 22:51 IST
China Provokes Taiwan With 43 Aircraft, 6 Naval Vessels
Videos Jun 11, 2025, 22:51 IST

China Provokes Taiwan With 43 Aircraft, 6 Naval Vessels

#Gravitas Taiwan's Defence Ministry reported tracking 43 Chinese military aircraft and 6 warships operating near the island.

Trending Topics

trending videos